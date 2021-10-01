Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.39. Annexon has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Annexon will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Annexon by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Annexon by 108,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Annexon by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

