Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Steven J. Quinlan Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NEOG opened at $43.43 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
Neogen Company Profile
Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.
