Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Steven J. Quinlan Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $43.43 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Neogen by 171.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 148,957 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Neogen by 239.9% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,038 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

