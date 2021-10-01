Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post sales of $7.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.53 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.21.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $613.15. 4,088,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $556.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.96.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 19.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 495.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

