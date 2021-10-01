NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 140.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 625,175 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 535,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,982,000 after buying an additional 516,632 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 468,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

