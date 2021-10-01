NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 63.9% in September

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of NeuroMetrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $527,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NURO stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a P/E ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 3.05.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.