New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Short Interest Down 92.7% in September

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NJMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. New Jersey Mining has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
New Jersey Mining Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.