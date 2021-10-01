New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Short Interest Down 92.7% in September

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NJMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. New Jersey Mining has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

