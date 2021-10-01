New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.05 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.