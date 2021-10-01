New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

