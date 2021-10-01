NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $92.03 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,703 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $92,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $281.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

