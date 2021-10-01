NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post sales of $465.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.30 million to $468.00 million. NICE posted sales of $412.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.21.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $284.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

