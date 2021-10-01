Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.32. 86,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.