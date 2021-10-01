Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. 2,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

