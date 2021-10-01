Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 6,045 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 108.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.37. 95,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,379. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

