Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 10,360 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.63. 1,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.