Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 26,500 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $284,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 1,280,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,301. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

