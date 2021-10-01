Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Up to $27.41

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.41, but opened at $28.17. Nkarta shares last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 240 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $915.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1,682.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 71,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.