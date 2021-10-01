Noir (NOR) Market Cap Hits $194,962.19

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 46.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded up 61.1% against the US dollar. Noir has a market cap of $194,962.19 and approximately $311.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00143427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.60 or 0.00511249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016666 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00038405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,538,615 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

