Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
NDLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,340. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,178.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
