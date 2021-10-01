Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,340. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,178.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

