Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.