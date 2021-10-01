Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. 116,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

