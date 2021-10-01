Numeraire Price Reaches $44.31 on Top Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.31 or 0.00093940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $451.87 million and $81.34 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00189598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011497 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,847 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

