Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

