Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ NUWE opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 206.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

