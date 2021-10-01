O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.80 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OI. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

