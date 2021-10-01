Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

OSH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

OSH opened at $42.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,107,930.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,889,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 927,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,841,293 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 447.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 158.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

