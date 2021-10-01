Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 2,005 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 201.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 726,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 485,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 111,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.46. 178,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

