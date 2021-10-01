Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after buying an additional 87,326 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,546,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after buying an additional 345,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.20. 224,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,131. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

