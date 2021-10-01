Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 14,584 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up about 1.3% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1,459.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 209,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000.

NYSEARCA:RYE traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

