Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 5,544 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 682.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 232.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter.

SPYD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 54,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $42.64.

