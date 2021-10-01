Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $57,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 126,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

