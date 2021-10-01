Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook by 7.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 58,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.23.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,484,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.08 and a 200 day moving average of $335.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

