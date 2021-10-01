Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 80,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. 81,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $48.78.

