Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce $13.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $5.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $49.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.94 million to $55.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.59 million, with estimates ranging from $54.28 million to $116.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

