ODUWA Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $12,928.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

