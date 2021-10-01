Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Trading Up 2.8%

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 10.08 and last traded at 10.08. Approximately 1,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,497,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.81.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

