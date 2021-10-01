OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

OGE stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $36.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of OGE Energy worth $32,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

