OIN Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.06 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC on major exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $552,125.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00116181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00200683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011957 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,418,760 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

