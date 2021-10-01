Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $315.00 at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.94.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $285.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.89. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $180.50 and a 1 year high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

