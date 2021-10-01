OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Cut by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,537,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,167,000 after buying an additional 260,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,717,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in OneMain by 33.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 992,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,449,000 after purchasing an additional 248,032 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

