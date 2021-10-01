ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,555 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.