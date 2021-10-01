OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

ONEW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,840. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

