Onooks (OOKS) Price Up 11.9% This Week

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Onooks has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Onooks coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $158,949.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00106038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00150031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.55 or 1.00272057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.03 or 0.06866835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.