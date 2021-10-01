Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will earn $52.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $51.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $378.03 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.06 and a 200-day moving average of $370.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

