Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the August 31st total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,499,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OPTI remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,471,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,344,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Optec International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

Get Optec International alerts:

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc is a worldwide distributor of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer and third-generation OPTIMUM LED lighting solutions. It provides green technologies for continued reduction of fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on June 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Optec International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optec International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.