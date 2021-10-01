Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the August 31st total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,499,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OPTI remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,471,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,344,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Optec International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.44.
About Optec International
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Optec International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optec International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.