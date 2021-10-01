OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading Down 6.9%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 9,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 966,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $767.62 million, a PE ratio of 152.57 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after buying an additional 2,180,891 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 502,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 28.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 406,661 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

