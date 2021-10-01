Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.36. 3,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 235,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLA shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $810.92 million and a PE ratio of -32.80.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
