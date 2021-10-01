Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.36. 3,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 235,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLA shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $810.92 million and a PE ratio of -32.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 8.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,568 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $30,534,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,491,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,505,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 933,002 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

