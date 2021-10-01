Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. Orphazyme A/S has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

