Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 187.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

