Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,222,000 after acquiring an additional 66,002 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,420,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,960,000 after acquiring an additional 453,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.