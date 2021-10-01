Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTLK stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $380.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

